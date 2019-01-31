Bishop Diego Ends Season With Loss at First-Place Santa Clara

Tri-Valley League co-champion Santa Clara overpowered Bishop Diego, 64-38, on Wednesday night in Oxnard.
Connor Streett scored 10 points and Kai Morphy had nine for the Cardinals, who finished 2-6 in league.
"We did our best to make it a game, scoring 18 points in the third quarter, but it was too little, too late," said coach James Coronado. “I’m so proud of our guys for fighting all season long. We had a lot of things stacked against us this season, but we never gave in and that’s all a coach can ask for."
Christian Oliver, Santa Clara's 6-10 center, had 15 points, including a pair of dunks early in the game.