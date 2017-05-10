Bishop Diego Ends Softball Season With a Victory

Softball

Bishop Diego scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Malibu, 12-11, in a Frontier League girls softball game on Thursday at Bishop.

Kylie Koeper celebrated Senior Day with a solid game on the mound and a 2-for-4 day at the plate. She drove in one run. Senior Andrea Castellanos also contributed in the outfield.

Miranda Alvarez went 4-5 with a double and three RBIs, and she pitched the last four innings to pick up the win.

Nicole Barron hit a triple and drove in three runs, and Kara Murray had a run-scoring hit

"The win was a great way to end our season, especially for the seniors Andrea and Kylie," said coach John Ceriale.

