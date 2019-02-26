Bishop Diego Erupts for 28 Runs in Softball Win Over Valley Christian

Yvette Rosales went 5-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs on Tuesday to guide Bishop Diego to a 28-9 softball win over Valley Christian Academy of Santa Maria. It was the Cardinals' second straight win against Valley Christian.
Miranda Alvarez added six RBI and four runs. Julia Gregson remains undefeated on the mound and contributed offensively with three stolen bases and five runs.
Bishop will host a rematch with Carpinteria on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The Warriors won the season opener with the Cardinals, 12-0.