Bishop Diego Escapes Wild Night at Santa Clara With Overtime Win

Boys Basketball

Tempers flared and a skirmish broke out in Bishop Diego's Tri-Valley League boys basketball opener at Santa Clara on Wednesday night, with players from both benches running out on the court.

The officials ejected everyone who left the bench, and both teams had to play the remainder of the game with just the five players on the court, reported Bishop coach James Coronado. Santa Clara had a player foul out midway through the fourth quarter and played with four.

In the end, Bishop Diego rallied from a 22-point halftime deficit and won the game in overtime, 75-72.

Dylan Streett led a furious Bishop comeback, scoring 28 of his 30 points in the second half and overtime. Will Goodwin added 21 points for the Cardinals (2-3).

Chris Mack scored 32 and D'Angels Qualls chipped in 18 for Santa Clara.

