Bishop Diego Falls in 5 Sets Against Santa Ynez

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego regrouped from an 0-2 start in girls volleyball, tied the match with Santa Ynez and then fell in the fith set on Wednesday night

"These kids left every ounce of everything on the court tonight," said Bishop coach John Sener after the 25-21, 25-20, 13-25, 15-25, 15-10 loss to the Pirates.

"Set 5 was point for point to 9-all," Sener said. "We dropped the next three points, allowing the Pirates to take the momentum and the match.

Tiana Molony had a big match for the Cardinals, playing solid defend and recording 10 kills. First year setter Mary Harris "really came into her own tonight," Sener said. She had 28 assists and 13 digs. Marynicole Ramirez had 24 digs and two aces.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.