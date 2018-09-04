Bishop Diego Falls in Four Sets at Santa Ynez

Bishop Diego won the first set at Santa Ynez but lost the next three against the Channel League team in a non-league girls volleyball match Tuesday night. The set scores were 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23.

The Cardinals were playing their first match after winning the Providence Tournament and being ranked fifth in the CIF-SS Division 8 poll.

"Santa Ynez pretty much handed us the first set with numerous errors on offense and defense. They settled down in sets 2 and 3 and played pretty error free volleyball," Bishop coach John Sener said. "We play uninspired tonight. Not sure if it was a let down after Saturday's tournament victory."

Bishop had trouble handling the serving of Santa Ynez.

"All of our pin hitters hit negative for the match," Sener said. "The highlights were our middles Ariana Morones and Sammy Mendoza. They battled two pretty good middles on the opposite side of the net and leaned a lot tonight."

The Cardinals open Frontier League play on Thursday at Santa Clara.



