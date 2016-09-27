Bishop Diego Falls Out of Rankings; Dos Pueblos, Lompoc Remain 3rd

After back-to-back losses, Bishop Diego's football team fell out of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 top 10 this week.
The Cardinals' losses have come against division opponent St. Joseph and San Diego Section small schools power Santa Fe Christian. This Friday they play at rival Carpinteria in the "Little Big Game."
In Division 4, Lompoc remains in the No. 3 position behind Charter Oak and Sierra Canyon. The Braves have shut out their last three opponents 164-0.
Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez are third and fourth, respectively, in Division 10 for the second straight week. The Chargers play a top-10 opponent this Friday, traveling to 5-0 Hueneme, No. 3 in Division 13.
DIVISION 4
RANK SCHOOL(LEAGUE) REC.
1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 5-0
2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) 5-0
3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 5-0
4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 3-1
5. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 4-1
6. Damien (Baseline) 4-1
7. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 3-2
8. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 3-1
9. Etiwanda (Baseline) 2-3
10. Carter (Citrus Belt) 2-2
Others: Redondo Union (Bay), 2-2; Trabuco Hills (South Coast), 2-3.
DIVISION 5
1. Calabasas (Camino) 5-0
2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 5-0
3. Salesian (Angelus) 4-1
4. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 4-1
5. Moorpark (Camino) 3-1
6. Ventura (Channel) 4-1
7. Redlands (Citrus Belt) 2-2
8. Foothill (Crestview) 3-1
9. Troy (Freeway) 3-1
10. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 3-1
Others: La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley), 1-3.
DIVISION 10
1. Aquinas (Ambassador) 4-0
2. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 4-0
3. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 4-1
4. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 4-0
5. Apple Valley (Mojave River) 4-0
6. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 3-1
7. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 3-2
8. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 4-1
9. Gahr (San Gabriel Valley) 5-0
10. University (Pacific Coast) 4-0
Others: St. Anthony (Santa Fe), 3-1; Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy), 2-3.
