Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Bishop Diego Falls Out of Rankings; Dos Pueblos, Lompoc Remain 3rd

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 27, 2016 | 9:54 a.m.

After back-to-back losses, Bishop Diego's football team fell out of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 top 10 this week.

The Cardinals' losses have come against division opponent St. Joseph and San Diego Section small schools power Santa Fe Christian. This Friday they play at rival Carpinteria in the "Little Big Game."

In Division 4, Lompoc remains in the No. 3 position behind Charter Oak and Sierra Canyon. The Braves have shut out their last three opponents 164-0.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez are third and fourth, respectively, in Division 10 for the second straight week. The Chargers play a top-10 opponent this Friday, traveling to 5-0 Hueneme, No. 3 in Division 13.

DIVISION 4
RANK SCHOOL(LEAGUE) REC.

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 5-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) 5-0

3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 5-0

4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 3-1

5. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 4-1

6. Damien (Baseline) 4-1

7. Colony (Mt. Baldy)  3-2

8. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 3-1

9. Etiwanda (Baseline) 2-3

10. Carter (Citrus Belt)  2-2

Others: Redondo Union (Bay), 2-2; Trabuco Hills (South Coast), 2-3.

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino)  5-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt)  5-0

3. Salesian (Angelus)  4-1

4. Capistrano Valley (Sea View)  4-1

5. Moorpark (Camino) 3-1

6. Ventura (Channel) 4-1

7. Redlands (Citrus Belt) 2-2

8. Foothill (Crestview)  3-1

9. Troy (Freeway)  3-1

10. Roosevelt (Big VIII)  3-1

Others: La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley), 1-3.

DIVISION 10

1. Aquinas (Ambassador) 4-0

2. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley)  4-0

3. Dos Pueblos (Channel)  4-1

4. Santa Ynez (Los Padres)  4-0

5. Apple Valley (Mojave River)  4-0

6. Grand Terrace (Sunkist)  3-1

7. Leuzinger (Pioneer)  3-2

8. Brethren Christian (Freelance)  4-1

9. Gahr (San Gabriel Valley) 5-0

10. University (Pacific Coast) 4-0

Others: St. Anthony (Santa Fe), 3-1; Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy), 2-3.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 