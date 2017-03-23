Bishop Diego Falls to Dunn 6-0

The Dunn baseball team defeated Biship Diego 6-0 behind strong pitching from Ethan Cloyd on Thursday.
Cloyd threw seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing only four hits while notching three strikeouts.
Dunn collected 11 hits on the day, and a first inning double by Jake Monroe propelled the Earwigs to an early lead.
Will Goodwin took the loss for the Cardinals after going five innings, giving up five runs and striking out four.
