Bishop Diego Falls to Foothill Tech in Tri-Valley League Golf Showdown

Bishop Diego dropped a Tri-Valley League golf match to Foothill Tech in a battle of league unbeatens on Monday at La Cumbre Country Club. The score was 238-287.
"Foothill is a very good team, but we struggled today on the course and it reflected in our score," said Bishop coach Mike Cano.
Grace Hay of the Cardinals was the medalist with a 41, one shot better than Foothill's Hannah Hart.
Bishop Diego travels to La Reina on Wednesday.
Bishop Diego Scores
Grace Hay 41
Marissa Mancinelli 52
Visha Pigatti 63
Amy Mancinelli 65
Vianne Martinez 66
Foothill Tech Scores
Hannah Hart 42
Anna Pryor 46
Kelly Moore 46
Sammy Fenton 48
Paris White 56