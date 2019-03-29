Bishop Diego Falls to Grace Brethren in 8 Innings

Baseball

Bishop Diego baseball dropped a 2-1 decision at Grace Brethren in an eight innings on Friday.

It was the second extra-inning game of the week for the Cardinals, who fell to 0-2-1 in the Tri-Valley League and 9-3-1 overall. They played Foothill Tech to a 3-3 tie after nine innings on Wednesday.

Bishop tied the score in the seventh. They put runners at second and third with one out and Grace brought its infield in to prevent a run. Gabe Arteaga hit a ball to shortstop, with the Cardinals running on contact. The ball got away from the catcher and Hamilton Finefrock scored.

Bishop stranded runners at third and second and the game went into extra innings.

Grace scored the game winner in the bottom of the eighth.

Finefrock went the distance on the mound for the Cardinals, striking out six/

"Hamilton pitched a great game against a very good hitting Grace Brethren," said coach Nick Katzenstein.

Jackson Haskell led the offense, going 2 for 4 with a stolen base.