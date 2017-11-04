Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Bishop Diego Falls to Grace Brethren in Double-Overtime Thriller

Grace Brethren outscored Bishop Diego 17-3 in the fourth quarter and overtime periods en route to a 31-24 win and the Tri-Valley League title.

Bishop Diego Lineman Mitch Heller reaches up to block a pass from Grace Brethren’s freshman quarterback Michael Zele. Click to view larger
Bishop Diego Lineman Mitch Heller reaches up to block a pass from Grace Brethren’s freshman quarterback Michael Zele. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | November 4, 2017 | 1:43 a.m.

Sometimes history really does repeat itself.

After allowing a fourth-quarter comeback victory by Grace Brethren to lose the Tri-Valley League title last year, Bishop Diego squandered a 14-point third quarter lead and fell  31-24 in a double-overtime thriller to the Lancers on Friday at La Playa Stadium in the league title game.

"No one's going to question the heart of either team," claimed Bishop Diego head coach Tom Crawford.

The Cardinals (9-1, 2-1) got off to a hot start, forcing a missed field goal on defense and driving 74 yards on 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead on John Harris' one-yard run with 10:21 left in the second quarter.

The Lancers (8-2, 3-0) responded quickly, as workhorse running back Lontrelle Diggs scored from seven yards out to even the game with 6:17 left in the half.

Two plays later, Harris found the end zone again on a 51-yard carry that put the Cardinals up 14-7 at halftime. Harris would score again from 31-yards out midway through the third quarter to extend the Bishop lead to 21-7. The senior carried the ball 20 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Grace Brethren found the end zone late in the third quarter on a busted coverage pass play. Quarterback Michael Zele connected with a wide-open Brandon Jones for a 37-yard score to pull within seven entering the fourth quarter.

Bishop Diego’s John Harris finds open field en route to a 51-yard touchdown run. Click to view larger
Bishop Diego’s John Harris finds open field en route to a 51-yard touchdown run. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

The Cardinals forced a turnover on downs midway through the fourth quarter to get the ball back at their own 13-yard line with just over six minutes to play and up by seven. Quarterback Jake Engel connected with Isaiah Veal on third-and-nine to extend the drive, but Bishop Diego had to punt with 2:15 left. 

Grace Brethren got the ball back at their own 22-yard line in need of a score, and they did just that.

Diggs picked up 18 yards on a fourth-and-three, and a personal foul penalty gave the Lancers the ball on Bishop Diego's 15 with less than a minute remaining. 

Diggs carried the ball twice to the Cardinals five-yard line, and was tackled with :18 remaining. With no timeouts, the clock should have continued running, but a timekeeping error awarded the Lancers with four extra seconds and an impromptu timeout. Zele connected with Jauqine Vukobradovich in the end zone to tie the game at 21 with :12 remaining, a score that lasted into the end of regulation.

In the first overtime, Cardinals kicker Jack Luckhurst booted a 21-yard field goal, but the Lancers responded with a 26-yarder from Kevin Aranda.

Grace Brethren’s Lontrelle Willis finds the end zone on a short carry during a spectacular night for the back. Click to view larger
Grace Brethren’s Lontrelle Willis finds the end zone on a short carry during a spectacular night for the back. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

In the second overtime, Brandon Jones converted on a third-and-7 for the Lancers with an 8-yard end-around run, and Diggs pounded the ball in from 4 yards out for his second touchdown of the contest. Diggs finished the game with 173 yards on 33 carries.

"There were lots of times he made something out of nothing," explained Crawford.

Bishop Diego took over in need of a touchdown. Harris carried the ball 11 yards on the first play and exited with a calf injury (he reentered two plays later). The Cardinals ran the ball three times but only picked up five yards. On fourth-and-5 at the 9-yard line an incomplete pass ended the game and Bishop Diego's perfect season.

"It came down to making a few plays on both sides of the ball and we didn't do it," said Crawford. "They made a few more. It was a dogfight. I told the guys to have short memories, we've got to learn from this, we can't dwell on it."

Grace Brethren and Bishop Diego are both headed to the CIF playoffs, Grace in Division 8 and Bishop in Division 6.  The pairings will be announced on Sunday.

"No matter who we have, we'll be ready to go," Crawford stated.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 