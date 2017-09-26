Bishop Diego Falls to Malibu in Four Sets

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team fell in four sets to Malibu on Tuesday in a league matchup, 9-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-25.

Lauren Holsted led the way with 12 kills and three aces as the Cardinals were dealt their first league loss.

"We knew we had our hands full and felt we could play with any team in our league," said Bishop Diego head coach John Sener.

The Cardinals take on Fillmore on Thursday.

