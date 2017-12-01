Bishop Diego Falls to Orcutt Academy, 51-33

Girls Basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team couldn't keep up with Orcutt Academy on Friday in a non-league matchup 51-33 as part of the Bird Cage Classic.

Natalie Whiting led the way for the Cardinals (1-2) with 14 points.

"I was proud of how our post players performed," explained Bishop Diego head coach Jeff Burich. "Kara Murray, Sydney Naour, and Ashlyn Oxton really worked hard underneath on the offensive and defensive end."

Burich credited the tougher preseason games as important in condition the team for league play, which begins next week.

Bishop Diego next takes on Coastal Christian on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.