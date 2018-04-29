Bishop Diego Falls to Orcutt Academy in Eight Innings

Baseball

Bishop Diego dropped a 5-3 non-league baseball against Orcutt Academy in eight innings on Saturday.

David Gladish hit a two-strike pitch for a solo homer over the right-field fence to tie the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh for the Cardinals.

Orcutt Academy loaded the bases with one out in the eighth. Gladish caught a flyball in right and made a perfect throw to the plate. Orcutt's baserunner slid and knocked the ball free from the catcher for the go-ahead run. The Lancers then got a RBI hit to go up 5-3.

Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein used three sophomore pitchers in the game.

Nine of their 11 hits came on counts in which our pitchers were ahead," Katzenstein said. "Hats off to (Orcutt) for battling and not striking out too much. We have to do a better job of putting them away."

The Cardinals have a big week, playing Foothill Tech for sole possession of first place in the Frontier League leaders. The first game is at Bishop on Tuesday.

