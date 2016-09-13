Bishop Diego Falls to Powerful Malibu High

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team lost a tough game against Malibu High on Tuesday with a final score of 2-16.

No. 1 Ellee Braniff went 1-2 on the day, winning her second set 6-0 and narrowly losing her third, 5-7.

No. 2 Taylor Woodward also finished 1-2 in a good matchup, losing a tiebreaker in her second set 6-7 and winning her third 6-4.

"There were many great rallys which Taylor left it all on the court," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman.

Bishop dropped to 0-2 on the season and plays again next Tuesday at Villanova Prep (Ojai).

