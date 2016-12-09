Bishop Diego Falls to Santa Maria in Bird Cage Classic

Girls Basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team lost a close game to Santa Maria, 40-35, in the Bird Cage Classic on Firday night at the Brick House gym.

Kylie Koeper had 12 points and Natalie Whiting had 11, but the Cardinals were unable to rally back from an early eight point deficit.

Santa Maria took 41 total free throws on the night compared to Bishop's 15.

"We have to do a better job staying out of foul trouble," claimed Bishop coach Jeff Burich.

Sisters Veronica and Ariana Morones each played tough defense, grabbing steals that helped the Cardinals narrow Santa Maria's lead.

Ann Bentajado added eight points for Bishop.

With the loss, the Cardinals fell to 2-3 on the year. Bishop plays a doubleheader on Saturday, facing Cate at 10 a.m., and Providence at 1:30 p.m..

