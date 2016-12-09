Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego Falls to Santa Maria in Bird Cage Classic

Kylie Koeper scored 12 points for Bishop Diego in a loss against Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Kylie Koeper scored 12 points for Bishop Diego in a loss against Santa Maria. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 9, 2016 | 10:32 p.m.

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team lost a close game to Santa Maria, 40-35, in the Bird Cage Classic on Firday night at the Brick House gym.

Kylie Koeper had 12 points and Natalie Whiting had 11, but the Cardinals were unable to rally back from an early eight point deficit.

Santa Maria took 41 total free throws on the night compared to Bishop's 15. 

"We have to do a better job staying out of foul trouble," claimed Bishop coach Jeff Burich.

Sisters Veronica and Ariana Morones each played tough defense, grabbing steals that helped the Cardinals narrow Santa Maria's lead.

Ann Bentajado added eight points for Bishop.

With the loss, the Cardinals fell to 2-3 on the year. Bishop plays a doubleheader on Saturday, facing Cate at 10 a.m., and Providence at 1:30 p.m..

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 