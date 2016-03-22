Bishop Diego Falls to Santa Paula

Baseball

Bishop Diego fell behind in the first inning and never recovered, falling at Santa Paula, 4-1, in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday.

The Cardinals gave up two runs in the first inning. Santa Paula scored twice more in the fifth to seal the win.

Bishop's lone run came in the fifth when Bronson Whitney was hit by a pitch and Matt Selman followed with a RBI double.

Will Goodwin pitched six innings, giving up five hits while striking out seven.

Bishop (3-5) gets a rematch with Santa Paula at home on Thursday.

