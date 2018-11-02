Saturday, November 3 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Football

Bishop Diego Falls to Saugus in Playoff Heartbreaker, 38-35

By | November 2, 2018 | 11:38 p.m.

In a wild, back-and-forth battle, Bishop Diego lost a heartbreaking 38-35 CIF Division 4 football playoff game against Saugus on Friday night, when Centurions’ kicker Colton Dolder kicked a 43-yard field goal with 1 second left.

Dolder’s game-winner came after the Centurions recovered a Bishop Diego fumble at the their 15 with 1:15 left.

Quarterback Cole Gallagher guided Saugus down the field, completing 4 of 5 passes. The Centurions reached the 26 and, after an incomplete pass in the end zone, lined up for the field goal.

Bishop got an outstanding game from junior running back Adrian Soracco. He rushed for a career-best 304 yards on 38 carries and scored one touchdown. 

The Cardinals jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter at College of the Canyons. Quarterback Jake Engel broke off a 57-yard run and Soracco ran over from 4 yards following a Marcus Chan fumble recovery. The PAT after the second TD was blocked.

Saugus put together a long drive and Gallagher hit Mathew Balentine for a 3-yard touchdown pass to cut Bishop’s lead to 13-7 early in the second quarter.

The Cardinals answered as Engel connected with Isaia Morones for a touchdown and then hit Mark Vehslage for the 2-point conversion, making it 21-7.

Saugus came back with a pair of scores before halftime. Running back Reid Huseman scored on a 3-yard run and Gallagher hit Jakob De britz for a 30-yard strike. The Centurions missed the PAT kick on the second score, leaving Bishop ahead 21-20.

Engel made it 28-20 when he scored on a 19-yard run in the third quarter and Jack Luckhurst kicked the PAT.

Saugus tied the score on a 3-yard run by Gallagher and a completion to Carson Smith for the 2-point conversion.

Bishop regained the lead (35-28) on a 19-yard run by Harrison Crowley late in the third quarter.

Gallagher brought Saugus back, scoring on a 1-yard run. Dolder kicked the PAT to even the score at 35-35.

Bishop, behind the running of Soracco, put together a long drive before the Saugus defense poked the ball away and recovered it at the 15.

Bishop, which played a rugged schedule this season, finishes with a 4-7 record.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

