Bishop Diego Falls to Villanova Prep Despite Helena Insua’s Strong Play

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team fell to Frontier League opponent Villanova Prep on Thursday 12-6.
Helena Insua swept three sets for the Cardinals (2-4) losing only one game in the process.
"Insua is still using the whole court to her advantage," said head coach Natlee Hapeman. "Her calculated strategy is serving her well."
In doubles, No. 1 Taylor Woodard and Kate Benzian worked the court again, winning 3-0: 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 against a competitive Santa Paula team.
Bishop Diego takes on Nordhoff on Tuesday.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.