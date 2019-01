Bishop Diego Falters in 4th Quarter at First-Place Thacher, 26-25

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego took a 19-14 lead into the final period on Thursday, then came up a point short in a 26-25 girls basketball loss at Frontier League leader Thacher in Ojai. Julia De La Cruz scored 11 points for the Cardinals (6-12, 1-4), who got Elliot Redkey and Ariana Morones back from injuries. "They were limited in what they could do but definitely made a difference for us after missing the last few weeks," said coach Jeff Burich. "Ariana played inspiring defense and Elliot was able to help bring the ball up and made some great moves at the offensive end. "It was a defensive battle and we got tired and made some mental mistakes. I couldn’t be more proud of the ladies effort. They left everything on the court. Taylor Pate made a big 3-pointer late and Ashlyn Oxton and Sydney Naour battled through fatigue in the post to give us a chance at the end. As a coach, it’s all I could ask of them." Bishop will host Providence on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

