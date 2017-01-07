Bishop Diego Finishes 4th at Avalon Tournament

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego fell to host Avalon, 54-34, in the third-place game at the Avalon Basketball Classic on Saturday on Catalina Island.

Natalie Whiting scored 12 points and Kylie Koeper had 10 for the Cardinals (4-8). Koeper was named to the all-tournament team.

The Cardinals got off to a slow start.

"Our energy was really low today and we struggled from the start," coach Jeff Burich said. "We did rally in the third, cutting the deficit to nine, but we didn't score in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter."

Bishop returns home to play Nordhoff on Tuesday in a Frontier League game.

