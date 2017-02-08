Bishop Diego Finishes Second in the Tri-Valley League

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego routed Nordhoff, 69-39, to finish second in the Tri-Valley League boys basketball standings.

Mitch Cota hit four three-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points on Wednesday night. Nick Martel scored 18 and Dylan Streett finished with 11 points.

"Our offense kept us in it until we started to click defensively," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "Our rotations kept getting better and better, forcing them to take tough shots, and then our running game got going. I really like where we are at right now heading into the playoffs. We have a few guys banged up so this little break will hopefully help us heal up in time to make a run."

The Cardinals will learn their CIF playoff draw on Sunday.



