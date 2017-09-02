Bishop Diego Finishes Sixth at Providence Tournament

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team went 2-2 and finished in sixth place at the Providence Tournament on Saturday at Westmont College.

The Cardinals lost 20-25, 16-25 to St. Joseph in their first match, then 21-25, 25-23, 12-15 to Coastal Christian in their second.

In the playoffs, the Cardinals defeated Valley Christian Academy 25-4 and Dunn 25-15.

Lauren Holsted led the team with 14 kills on the day while Makenna Burgner notched nine.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us to create some stability in our offense," said Bishop Diego head coach John Sener.

The Cardinals open league play on Thursday against Thacher.

