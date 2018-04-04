Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:02 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego Football Ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 6 Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 5, 2017 | 5:31 p.m.

Bishop Diego vaulted into the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section football polls on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 2-0, with wins over Desert Pines (9-0), the defending Nevada Class 3A State Champion, and Arroyo Grande (42-14), a CIF-SS Division 2 program.

Bishop, which was ranked ninth in the first two polls of the season, plays at 0-2 Nipomo, a team in its division, on Friday night. The Titans are coming off a 42-7 loss against Lompoc, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 3.

St. Joseph is No. 8 in Division 5.

In Division 10, Santa Ynez (2-0) is No. 5 and Dos Pueblos (1-1) is No. 7.

Here are the latest rankings, with area teams in bold face.

DIVISION 2 

1  Valencia/Valencia

2  Upland

3  Heritage

4  Edison

5  Oaks Christian

6  Calabasas

7  Los Alamitos

8  Norco

9  La Habra

10  Cathedral 

DIVISION 3 

1  Charter Oak

2  Lompoc

3  Rancho Verde

4  Newbury Park

5  St. Francis

6  Citrus Hill

7  Palos Verdes

8  Sierra Canyon

9  Westlake

10  Buena Park

DIVISION 5 

1 Paraclete

2 Paloma Valley

3 Yucaipa

4 Paramount

5 Ventura

6 Lawndale

7 Moorpark

8 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

9 Los Altos

10 Harvard-Westlake 

DIVISION 6 

1 Bishop Diego

2 Golden Valley

3 Saugus

4 Crescenta Valley

5 Newport Harbor

6 Summit 

7 St. Paul

8 Mira Costa

9 Fountain Valley

10 Elsinore 

DIVISION 8 

1  Valley Christian/Cerritos

2  Silverado

3  Rio Mesa

4  Citrus Valley

5  Notre Dame/Riverside

6  Grace Brethren

7  Northview 

8  Millikan/Long Beach

9  Antelope Valley

10  Sunny Hills

DIVISION 10 

1 Apple Valley

2 Pacifica/Garden Grove

3 Valley View

4 Quartz Hill

5 Santa Ynez

6 Gahr

7 Dos Pueblos

8 Montebello

9 Alta Loma

10 Grand Terrace 

DIVISION 12 

1 Rancho Christian 

2 Schurr

3 Godinez

4 Santa Ana 

5 Big Bear

6 Marina

7 South El Monte

8 El Dorado

9 Patriot

10 Santa Maria 

DIVISION 13 

1  Orange

2  Knight

3  Campbell Hall

4  Yucca Valley

5  La Quinta/Westminster

6  Mary Star of the Sea

7  Nogales

8  Hueneme

9  Ocean View

10  Duarte

