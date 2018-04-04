Bishop Diego Football Ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 6 Poll

Bishop Diego vaulted into the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section football polls on Tuesday.
The Cardinals are 2-0, with wins over Desert Pines (9-0), the defending Nevada Class 3A State Champion, and Arroyo Grande (42-14), a CIF-SS Division 2 program.
Bishop, which was ranked ninth in the first two polls of the season, plays at 0-2 Nipomo, a team in its division, on Friday night. The Titans are coming off a 42-7 loss against Lompoc, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 3.
St. Joseph is No. 8 in Division 5.
In Division 10, Santa Ynez (2-0) is No. 5 and Dos Pueblos (1-1) is No. 7.
Here are the latest rankings, with area teams in bold face.
DIVISION 2
1 Valencia/Valencia
2 Upland
3 Heritage
4 Edison
5 Oaks Christian
6 Calabasas
7 Los Alamitos
8 Norco
9 La Habra
10 Cathedral
DIVISION 3
1 Charter Oak
2 Lompoc
3 Rancho Verde
4 Newbury Park
5 St. Francis
6 Citrus Hill
7 Palos Verdes
8 Sierra Canyon
9 Westlake
10 Buena Park
DIVISION 5
1 Paraclete
2 Paloma Valley
3 Yucaipa
4 Paramount
5 Ventura
6 Lawndale
7 Moorpark
8 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
9 Los Altos
10 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 6
1 Bishop Diego
2 Golden Valley
3 Saugus
4 Crescenta Valley
5 Newport Harbor
6 Summit
7 St. Paul
8 Mira Costa
9 Fountain Valley
10 Elsinore
DIVISION 8
1 Valley Christian/Cerritos
2 Silverado
3 Rio Mesa
4 Citrus Valley
5 Notre Dame/Riverside
6 Grace Brethren
7 Northview
8 Millikan/Long Beach
9 Antelope Valley
10 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 10
1 Apple Valley
2 Pacifica/Garden Grove
3 Valley View
4 Quartz Hill
5 Santa Ynez
6 Gahr
7 Dos Pueblos
8 Montebello
9 Alta Loma
10 Grand Terrace
DIVISION 12
1 Rancho Christian
2 Schurr
3 Godinez
4 Santa Ana
5 Big Bear
6 Marina
7 South El Monte
8 El Dorado
9 Patriot
10 Santa Maria
DIVISION 13
1 Orange
2 Knight
3 Campbell Hall
4 Yucca Valley
5 La Quinta/Westminster
6 Mary Star of the Sea
7 Nogales
8 Hueneme
9 Ocean View
10 Duarte