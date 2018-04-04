Bishop Diego Football Ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 6 Poll

CIF Polls

Bishop Diego vaulted into the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section football polls on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 2-0, with wins over Desert Pines (9-0), the defending Nevada Class 3A State Champion, and Arroyo Grande (42-14), a CIF-SS Division 2 program.

Bishop, which was ranked ninth in the first two polls of the season, plays at 0-2 Nipomo, a team in its division, on Friday night. The Titans are coming off a 42-7 loss against Lompoc, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 3.

St. Joseph is No. 8 in Division 5.

In Division 10, Santa Ynez (2-0) is No. 5 and Dos Pueblos (1-1) is No. 7.

Here are the latest rankings, with area teams in bold face.

DIVISION 2

1 Valencia/Valencia

2 Upland

3 Heritage

4 Edison

5 Oaks Christian

6 Calabasas

7 Los Alamitos

8 Norco

9 La Habra

10 Cathedral

DIVISION 3

1 Charter Oak

2 Lompoc

3 Rancho Verde

4 Newbury Park

5 St. Francis

6 Citrus Hill

7 Palos Verdes

8 Sierra Canyon

9 Westlake

10 Buena Park

DIVISION 5

1 Paraclete

2 Paloma Valley

3 Yucaipa

4 Paramount

5 Ventura

6 Lawndale

7 Moorpark

8 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

9 Los Altos

10 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 6

1 Bishop Diego

2 Golden Valley

3 Saugus

4 Crescenta Valley

5 Newport Harbor

6 Summit

7 St. Paul

8 Mira Costa

9 Fountain Valley

10 Elsinore

DIVISION 8

1 Valley Christian/Cerritos

2 Silverado

3 Rio Mesa

4 Citrus Valley

5 Notre Dame/Riverside

6 Grace Brethren

7 Northview

8 Millikan/Long Beach

9 Antelope Valley

10 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 10

1 Apple Valley

2 Pacifica/Garden Grove

3 Valley View

4 Quartz Hill

5 Santa Ynez

6 Gahr

7 Dos Pueblos

8 Montebello

9 Alta Loma

10 Grand Terrace

DIVISION 12

1 Rancho Christian

2 Schurr

3 Godinez

4 Santa Ana

5 Big Bear

6 Marina

7 South El Monte

8 El Dorado

9 Patriot

10 Santa Maria

DIVISION 13

1 Orange

2 Knight

3 Campbell Hall

4 Yucca Valley

5 La Quinta/Westminster

6 Mary Star of the Sea

7 Nogales

8 Hueneme

9 Ocean View

10 Duarte