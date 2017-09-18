Bishop Diego Football Still Tops CIF D6 Poll; Dos Pueblos Rises to No. 6 in D10

Undefeated Bishop Diego remain No. 1 in the latest CIF-Southern Section division football polls.'
The Cardinals (4-0), coming off a 24-23 win over Division 5 eighth-ranked St. Joseph, tops the Divison 6 poll.
Lompoc (4-0), which blanked Santa Barbara 56-0, holds on to the No. 2 spot in Divison 3.
Dos Pueblos (3-1) moved up to sixth in the Division 10, right behind Santa Ynez (4-0) .
CIF FOOTBALL POLLS WITH AREA TEAMS
DIVISION 3
1. Charter Oak
2. Lompoc
3. Citrus Hill
4. Westlake
5. St. Francis
6. Sierra Canyon
7. Palos Verdes
8. Villa Park
9. Newbury Park
10. Rancho Verde
DIVISION 5
1. Paraclete
2. Lawndale
3. Paramount
4. Yucaipa
5. Paloma Valley
6. Ventura
7. Moorpark
8. St. Joseph
9. Harvard Westlake
10. Chaparral
DIVISION 6
1. Bishop Diego
2. Crescenta Valley
3. Elsinore
4. Golden Valley
5. Summit
6. Oxnard
7. St. Paul
8. Saugus
9. San Marino
10. Fountain Valley
DIVISION 8
1. Rio Mesa
2. Citrus Valley
3. Silverado
4. Valley Christian/Cerritos
5. Antelope Valley
6. Grace Brethren
7. Sunny Hills
8. Notre Dame-Riverside
9. Northview
10. Long Beach Millikan
DIVISION 9
1. Aquinas
2. Burroughs/Ridgecrest
3. Mayfair
4. West Ranch
5. St. Anthony
6. Cypress
7. Palm Desert
8. Maranatha
9. Aliso Niguel
10. Agoura
DIVISION 10
1. Pacifca/Garden Grove
2. Apple Valley
3. Quartz Hill
4. Valley View
5. Santa Ynez
6. Dos Pueblos
7. Gahr
8. Arlington
9. Grand Terrace
10. Shadow Hills
DIVISION 13
1. Orange
2. Yucca Valley
3. Knight
4. La Quinta/Westminster
5. Ocean View
6. Cantwell-Sacred Heart
7. Campbell Hall
8. Hueneme
9. Nogales
10. Alhambra
8-MAN FOOTBALL POLLS
DIVISION 1
1. Sage Hill
2. Upland Christian
3. Faith Baptist
4. Orcutt Academy
5. Villanova Prep
6. Chadwick
7. Mission Prep
8. Flintridge Prep
9. Cate
10. Windward
DIVISION 2
1. Bloomington Christian
2. Lancaster Baptist
3. California Lutheran
4. Hesperia Christian
5. Univ. Careers/Education
6. Laguna Blanca
7. Desert Christian Academy
8. Calvary Baptist/LaVerne
9. Rolling Hills Prep
10. Cornerstone Christian