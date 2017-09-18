Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:10 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Bishop Diego Football Still Tops CIF D6 Poll; Dos Pueblos Rises to No. 6 in D10

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 18, 2017 | 11:40 p.m.

Undefeated Bishop Diego remain No. 1 in the latest CIF-Southern Section division football polls.'

The Cardinals (4-0), coming off a 24-23 win over Division 5 eighth-ranked St. Joseph, tops the Divison 6 poll.

Lompoc (4-0), which blanked Santa Barbara 56-0, holds on to the No. 2 spot in Divison 3.

Dos Pueblos (3-1) moved up to sixth in the Division 10, right behind Santa Ynez (4-0) . 

CIF FOOTBALL POLLS WITH AREA TEAMS

Area teams are in bold face.

DIVISION 3

1. Charter Oak
2. Lompoc
3. Citrus Hill
4. Westlake
5. St. Francis
6. Sierra Canyon
7. Palos Verdes
8. Villa Park
9. Newbury Park
10. Rancho Verde

DIVISION 5

1. Paraclete
2. Lawndale
3. Paramount
4. Yucaipa
5. Paloma Valley
6. Ventura
7. Moorpark
8. St. Joseph
9. Harvard Westlake
10. Chaparral

DIVISION 6

1. Bishop Diego
2. Crescenta Valley
3. Elsinore
4. Golden Valley
5. Summit
6.  Oxnard
7. St. Paul
8. Saugus
9. San Marino
10. Fountain Valley

DIVISION 8

1. Rio Mesa
2. Citrus Valley
3. Silverado
4. Valley Christian/Cerritos
5. Antelope Valley
6. Grace Brethren
7. Sunny Hills
8.  Notre Dame-Riverside
9.  Northview
10. Long Beach Millikan

DIVISION 9

1. Aquinas
2. Burroughs/Ridgecrest
3. Mayfair
4. West Ranch
5. St. Anthony
6. Cypress
7. Palm Desert
8. Maranatha
9. Aliso Niguel
10. Agoura

DIVISION 10

1. Pacifca/Garden Grove
2. Apple Valley
3. Quartz Hill
4. Valley View
5. Santa Ynez
6. Dos Pueblos
7. Gahr
8. Arlington
9. Grand Terrace
10. Shadow Hills

DIVISION 13

1. Orange
2. Yucca Valley
3. Knight
4. La Quinta/Westminster
5. Ocean View
6. Cantwell-Sacred Heart
7. Campbell Hall
8. Hueneme
9. Nogales
10. Alhambra

8-MAN FOOTBALL POLLS

DIVISION 1

1. Sage Hill
2.  Upland Christian
3. Faith Baptist
4. Orcutt Academy
5. Villanova Prep
6. Chadwick
7. Mission Prep
8. Flintridge Prep
9. Cate
10. Windward

DIVISION 2

1. Bloomington Christian
2. Lancaster Baptist
3. California Lutheran
4. Hesperia Christian
5. Univ. Careers/Education
6. Laguna Blanca
7. Desert Christian Academy
8. Calvary Baptist/LaVerne
9. Rolling Hills Prep
10. Cornerstone Christian

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 