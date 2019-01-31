Bishop Diego Football’s Jordon Tagaloa Named an All-State Sophomore

Bishop Diego lineman Jordon Tagaloa was selected to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team for sophomore players.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Tagaloa was chosen as a defensive lineman.
He was a two-way player for the Cardinals this past season, starting at offensive right tackle and at defensive tackle, where he was second on the team in total tackles.
“Jordon deserves the recognition he is receiving," Bishop coach Tom Crawford said. "He is a hard-working, team-first young man with tremendous strength, size, smarts and mobility. He is still coming into his own so we are excited to see his continued development over the next two years. He could be special.”
Tagaloa's post-season honors include All-Camino League first team selection and Noozhawk All-South Coast Team.