Bishop Diego Gets a Few Sets in Loss to St. Bonaventure

Tennis

Bishop Diego boys tennis lost on Tuesday to St. Bonaventure, 14-4.

Cardinals no. 1 singles Jayden Duncan took two of three sets. He dropped a tough tiebreaker, 6-7 (8), but bounced back with 6-1 and 6-0 victories.

"He is a pleasure to watch and is always working on his strategy and placement," Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman said of the team's no. 1.

Bishop squares off with rival Carpinteria on the road next Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.