Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego Gets Hot From Deep, Sinks Malibu

Taylor Pate shines with 17 points off five three-pointers

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | February 3, 2018 | 10:34 p.m.

Bishop Diego girls basketball relied on hot shooting to crack Malibu's defense, coming out with a 47-41 win. 

Taylor Pate was the exclamation point for the Cardinals' output. The junior poured in 17 points off five three-pointers. As a whole, the Cardinals connected on eight from downtown, which accounted for more than half of the team's final score.

Bishop overcame Malibu's tricky box-and-one defense, in which four players surround the paint with a lone defender stalking the perimeter.

Cards coach Jeff Burich gave Natalie Whiting credit for facing down the Sharks' defense on the way to a 16-point display.

A 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter allowed Bishop some breathing room for the duration of the night. Kara Murray stacked up six quick points in the opening period. Ariana Rivera snagged six points for the game, burying two triples to get there. 

"Our defense wasn't as sharp as we would have liked but we made up for it offensively with better passing and ball movement against the zone," Burich said. 

The Cardinals improve to 7-12 and are 2-7 in Frontier League play.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

