Bishop Diego Girls Basketball Turns Things Around Against Nordhoff

Bishop Diego played inspired basketball in front a big home crowd and defeated Nordhoff 32-25 for its first Frontier League girls baskeball win on Thursday night.

Natalie Whiting scored 16 points and Ashlyn Oxton added six for the Cardinals, who lost by 25 at Nordhoff last week.

"I think having a big crowd playing before the boys varsity game helped," said coach Jeff Burich. "The team really did a great job on the rebounding side and did a much better job of taking care of the ball."

The Cardinals (6-12, 1-7) fell behind 24-23 in the fourth quarter, but Whiting scored on an offensive rebound and was fouled. She completed the three-point play to give them the lead for good

Whiting and Oxton made six free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

"Ashlyn really played well in the second half offensively and grabbed some big rebounds defensively," said Burich.