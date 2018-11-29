Bishop Diego Girls Beaten By Santa Maria in Bird Cage Classic

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego's young girls basketball team took its lumps on Thursday in its second game of the Bird Cage Classic, losing to Santa Maria, 59-15.

"Our younger players are gaining varsity experience," said coach Jeff Burich, referring to his four sophomores. "I was pleased how we competed in the first quarter and trailed 11-8. We just had trouble with their man-to-man pressure in the second half."

Taylor Pate had seven points and Alyssa Villa had six for the Cardinals (1-1).

"Alyssa, Taylor, Sydney Naour and Ariana Morones are playing hard and setting a great example," said Burich. "The girls never quit and I think we learned how we have to compete for 32 minutes to be successful."

Bishop plays Orcutt Academy in the tournament on Friday at 7 p.m.