Bishop Diego Girls Beaten by Thacher in Frontier League Opener

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego was outshot 25-2 at the free-throw line and lost a 39-24 decision against Thacher in the Frontier League girls basketball opener on Thursday.

"We can't win when we put ourselves in that position," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said of the free-throw disparity.

Taylor Pate scored 11 points and Mary Harris had six to lead the Cardinals who after trailing 12-2 after the first quarter pulled to within three toward the end of the third.

Thacher scored the next 15 points to pull away.

"I was proud of how we competed but we just have to show more discipline defensively," said Burich.

Bishop (3-4, 0-1) returns to the court on Dec. 27 at the Valley Christian Academy Tournament in Santa Maria.