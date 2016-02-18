Bishop Diego Girls Can’t Find Shooting Touch, Lose in CIF Playoff Opener

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego was eliminated in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A girls basketball playoffs, falling to Wildwood, 29-21, on Thursday night in Culver City.

Ann Bentajado and Sienna Gonzalez each scored five points for the Cardinals, who were the division's defending champions.

"We were ahead 8-2 after the first quarter and we just couldn't make a shot after that," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich."

The Cardinals were outscored 20-6 in the second and third quarters and never recovered.

"We made the easy play look difficult," Burich said. "It was a tough loss knowing we had opportunities to win the game."

Bishop finishes the season at 7-20.

