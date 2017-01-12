Bishop Diego Girls Can’t Keep Pace With Grace Brethren

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego suffered its first Frontier League girls basketball loss, falling to Grace Brethren, 51-24, on Thursday night.

"We had opportunities early but missed seven free throws in the first half and at least five shots inside five feet," said Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich. "Those misses led to a 29-10 halftime deficit."

The Cardinals struggled slowing Grace Brethren's transition game.

"We learned how important it is to get back on defense," said Burich.

Kylie Koeper and Andrea Castellanos each scored six points for the Cardinals.

Bishop (5-9, 3-1) is home against Fillmore on Tuesday.

