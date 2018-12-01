Bishop Diego Girls Drop Finale at Bird Cage Classic

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego couldn't make up for a cold-shooting first half and lost a 33-19 girls basketball game to Coast Union in the final game of the Bird Cage Classic on Saturday.

Sydney Naour led us with six points and Andrea Perez had five. Perez was named to the all-tournament team.

"We struggled shooting the ball in the first half but played better in the second, outscoring Coast Union 15-10," said coach Jeff Burich.

Bishop plays at Carpinteria on Tuesday at 6 p.m.