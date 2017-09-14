Bishop Diego Girls Earn First Win of Season

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team defeated Frontier League opponent Fillmore 12-6 on Thursday behind the strong play from Helena Insua and Elle Braniff.

Both Insua and Braniff swept their three sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

"Helena handles herself with professionalism and kindness and Elle was working the whole court today," explained Bishop Diego head coach Natlee Hapeman.

In doubles, Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodard also swept three sets without dropping a game. Mika Kross and Lilly Sepulveda also won three sets: 7-5, 6-3, 6-0.

"The girls have been working hard on strategy and placement of shots," said Hapeman. "It really payed off today."

