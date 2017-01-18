Girls Soccer
Bishop Diego Girls Fall to Nordhoff, 2-1
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 18, 2017 | 2:28 p.m.
Bishop Diego suffered a 2-1 loss at Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League girls soccer match on Tuesday.
The Cardinals fell behind 2-0 early in the first half.
Bishop senior Jill Giannini narrowed the lead, but the Cardinals couldn't come up with an equalizer.
Coach RJ Wilson said Valerie Prishak played a strong game at outside back.
