Bishop Diego Girls Fall to Thacher

The Bishop Diego girls soccer team dropped a Frontier League matchup at Thacher, 2-0.
Cardinals coach RJ Wilson praised the defensive play of Kai Prado, and claimed "we created plenty of scoring chances but failed to finish."
With the loss, the Cardinals fell to 6-6-1, 3-3 on the season. Bishop Diego hosts Santa Clara on Monday.
