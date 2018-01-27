Bishop Diego Girls Fall to Thacher in 50-24 Drubbing

Girls Basketball

Cardinals lose their way in the second half

Bishop Diego girls basketball couldn't keep up with Thacher, falling 50-24 in a road loss.

The Cardinals outscored the Toads 10-7 in the second quarter and had the lead down to 6, but a 16-1 Toad run in the fourth put Bishop Diego away for good.

Cardinal senior Natalie Whiting did snag a team-high 16 points, while junior Taylor Pate totaled 6. With freshmen filling out half the roster, Cardinals coach Jeff Burich was optimistic after the game.

"The kids are playing hard and battling against much taller opponents," Burich said. "We just need to focus more in the 2nd half of games."

Bishop Diego is 5-10 and a hapless 0-5 in the Frontier League. The team will have a road game at Fillmore on Monday.

