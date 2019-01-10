Bishop Diego Girls Fall to Villanova in Overtime

Girls Basketball

Villanova hit a parking-lot three-point shot as the shot clock was expiring in overtime to take a two-point lead and then made late free throws to hold off Bishop Diego, 46-45, in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Thursday.

Julia De La Cruz hit a deep three-pointer as time expired to make the final score. She finished with 24 points.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the kids effort tonight," coach Jeff Burich said. "Julia did a great job distributing the ball and scoring. She made great decisions the entire game. Sydney and Ashlyn Oxton were aggressive inside and that helped us get back into the game."

Sydney Naour and Yvette Rosales each scored seven points for the Cardinals, who battled back from a 19-10 halftime deficit and tied the score with 15 seconds left in regulation on a three-pointer by Rosales.

"The kids were resilient and battled back," said Burich,

Bishop (5-13 overall, 0-3 in league) plays Providence on Saturday at 1 p.m. at SBCC.