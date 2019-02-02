Bishop Diego Girls Fall to Villanova in Play-In Game for CIF Berth

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego went cold in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and lost 53-38 to Villanova in a Frontier League girls basketball third-place play-in game played at St. Bonaventure on Friday.

Taylor Pate hit a three-pointer to cut Villanova's lead to five, 43-38. But the Cardinals didn't make another shot from the rest of the game.

Pate led Bishop with 17 points "and kept us in the game in the second half," said coach Jeff Burich.

The Cardinals entered the game without two key players who were nursing injuries.

Freshman Yvette Rosales provided a spark off the bench with six points in the second quarter.

Sydney Naour battled inside before leaving the game with an injury, Burich noted.

"The kids persevered this year battling injury and lineup changes, but I’m very proud of their effort," he said. "We will miss our three seniors next year but the progress that was made with some of the underclassmen is very encouraging."