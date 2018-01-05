Bishop Diego Girls Go 1-1 at Avalon Tourney, Will Play for 3rd Place

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego split two girls basketball games on Friday at the Avalon Tournament on Catalina Island. The Cardinals beat Wildwood, 38-34, and fell against host Avalon, 53-28.

They will play for third place on Saturday against Vaughn, a team they beat in the first game of pool play on Thursday.

Natalie Whiting scored 26 points and Taylor Pate sank two free throws in the closing seconds to secure the win against Wildwood.

In the Avalon game, Ashlyn Oxton played well defensively in the post against its player, coach Jeff Burich said. "Even though we lost we played with a lot of energy, and I have seen great improvements over the last two days."