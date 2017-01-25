Soccer
Bishop Diego Girls Go Goal Crazy, Win 9-0
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2017 | 7:07 p.m.
Freshman Aly Pakes scored her first career goal and sophomore Natani Earle had a hat trick in Bishop Diego's 9-0 win over Villanova in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Wednesday.
Earle had a beauty of a goal, a 20-yard bomb that glanced off the post and into the upper V of the goal.
Bishop Diego (2-3 in league) plays at Cate on Thursday.
