Bishop Diego Girls Have Tough 4th Quarter in Avalon Classic Opener

Girls Basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team suffered injuries to two starters in the fourth quarter and dropped a 35-28 decision to Vaughn in the opening round of the Avalon Basketball Classic on Catalina Island on Thursday.

The Cardinals were ahead 24-21 going into the fourth quarter when the two players were hurt after hard fouls.

"We struggled to score in the fourth quarter," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich.

Julia De La Cruz scored 13 points and Taylor Pate had eight for Bishop (5-6).

The Cardinals plays Wildwood at 10 a.m. and host Avalon at 6 p.m. on Friday.