Bishop Diego Girls Lose Opener at Avalon Classic

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego ran into the top girls basketball team in CIF-SS Division 6 and suffered a 73-23 defeat against Rolling Hills Prep on the first day of the Avalon Basketball Classic on Catalina Island.

Veronica Morones and Natalie Whiting each scored six points for the Cardinals (3-6).

"We played hard after adjusting to the full-court tempo that was set in the first quarter," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich.

The Cardinals play two games on Friday, 11:30 a.m. against Vaughn and 4 p.m. against Crean Lutheran.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.