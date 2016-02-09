Bishop Diego Girls Lose to La Reina

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego suffered a 49-18 Tri-Valley League girls basketball defeat against La Reina on Tuesday, but the Cardinals remain ranked in the top 10 of the CIF 5A Division.

Natalie Whiting and Sienna Gonzalez each had 5 points for the Cardinals.

"I was very proud of how we competed for 32 minutes," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. "We had only seven players in uniform."

The Cardinals finish the regular season at Santa Paula on Thursday.

