Bishop Diego Girls Lose to Santa Paula

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego's injury-depleted girls basketball team dropped a 54-34 decision against Santa Paula in a Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.

Kylie Koeper scored 11 points and Ann Bentajado added eight for the Cardinals, who have only seven healthy players.

"Despite having only seven players, we did a nice job competing," coach Jeff Burich said. "Our press break has been improving."

Burich said the Cardinals will apply for an at-large berth in the CIF 5A Division playoffs. They are the defending division champions and currently ranked eighth.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .