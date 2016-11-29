Bishop Diego Girls Open League, Season With a Win

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego jumped right into Frontier League play in its first girls basketball game of the season and opened in impressive fashion, beating Villanova Prep, 56-23, on Tuesday night in Ojai.

The Cardinals roared out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Junior Kylie Koeper stepped up to lead the Bishop offense with 21 points, Ann Bentajado scored 12 points and Natalie Whiting added nine.

"We moved the ball well and made great cuts to the basket," coach Jeff Burich said. "Our posts did a nice job getting open and it created a lot of offense. It was nice to see Andrea Castellanos play so well inside and be a defensive force. We rebounded well against a team that was taller than us."

The Cardinals have another league game at Cate on Thursday before they start playing non-league opponents next week in their annual Bird Cage Classic.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.