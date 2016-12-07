Bishop Diego Girls Open With 4-0 Win Over Laguna Blanca

Girls Soccer

Freshman Julia Gregson scored her first high school goal in the first girls soccer game of the season for Bishop Diego, sparking the Cardinals to a 4-0 win over Laguna Blanca on Wednesday.

Gregson beat the goalkeeper with long-distance into the upper right corner of the goal. Sophomore Mary Harris followed with a breakaway goal for a 2-0 lead in the first half. Senior Jill Giannini buried two shots in the second half.

First-year coach Randy John Wilson said sophomore Miranda Alvarez "influenced the game from the back line."

Senior goalie Lily Dallow made a few key stops in the second of earn the shutout.

"I must give credit to the Bishop girls as they fought harder and deserved to be two up at the break," said Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer. "In the second half, I asked our girls to give more energy and challenge for every ball. I was happy with the response as we mounted a much more spirited attack on their goal."

Kelly Bickett came close to scoring on a number of occasions and Grace MacNeil had a steamer of a shot blocked.

Laguna is back in action Thursday at home against Thacher. Bishop Diego hosts Orcutt Academy on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.