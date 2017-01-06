Bishop Diego Girls Playing for Third at Avalon Classic

Girls Basketball

Kylie Koeper scored 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, helping Bishop Diego pull away from Vaughn en route to a 59-49 girls basketball win in the Cardinals' first game of the day at the Avalon Basketball Classic on Catalina Island.

Bishop fell to Crean Lutheran in its second game, 44-31. The Cardinals (4-7) will play in the tournament's third-place game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Bishop was ahead 35-32 before Koeper and the Cardinals took command of the game.

"We played really good team defense and our guards scored well in transition offense," said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. "Andrea Castellanos and Ann Bentajado took control of the boards. At one point we were up 16 points in the quarter. It was a great team win."

Natalie Whiting scored 15 points.

Against Crean, Whiting led the Cardinals with 10 points.

"We had trouble defending the outside shot," Burich said. "We struggled shooting the ball in the third quarter, scoring only five points."

He praised the all-around play of Veronica Morones and Bentajado.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.