Bishop Diego Girls Restart Season With Win Over Carpinteria

Girls Basketball

It was like starting over for the Bishop Diego and Carpinteria girls basketball teams on Wednesday.

Bishop Diego got 11 points from Natalie Whiting and nine from Ariana Morones and pulled out a 35-24 victory over the Warriors at the Brick House Gym.

It was the first game in weeks for both teams because of the Thomas Fire.

"It was our first game in 30 days, so we were a little sloppy and tired on the defensive end," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "Our shots didn't fall like we would have liked, but when we made some good passes against the zone things opened up."

Burich praised the rebounding of Sydney Naour and the play of point guard Ariana Rivera. Freshman Andrea Perez provided some good minutes off the bench and scored six points.

The Cardinals (3-2) head to Catalina Island on Thursday to play in the Avalon Basketball Classic. They open against Vaughn High.

